Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 79.1% in July

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 915.0 days.
Fraport Stock Performance
Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $44.02 during midday trading on Friday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.
About Fraport
