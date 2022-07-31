Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Short Interest Up 79.1% in July

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 915.0 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

Shares of FPRUF remained flat at $44.02 during midday trading on Friday. Fraport has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.

Get Fraport alerts:

About Fraport

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.