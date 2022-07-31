FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67.31 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $67.31 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $30.96 or 0.00130603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 330,712,739 coins and its circulating supply is 134,843,402 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

