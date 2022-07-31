GAMEE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $296,180.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, GAMEE has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $296,180.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00615013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016488 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00037832 BTC.
About GAMEE
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
Buying and Selling GAMEE
