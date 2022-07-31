GCN Coin (GCN) Market Cap Tops $34,736.48

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $34,736.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00260542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

