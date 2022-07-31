Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,408. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.78. Geberit has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GBERY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.67.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Stories

