Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 3,285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.6 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.99. 64,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
