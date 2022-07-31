Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 3,285,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.6 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.99. 64,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,794. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

