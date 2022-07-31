Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in July

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 181,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,135.0 days.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

GRRMF stock remained flat at $62.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Gerresheimer from €94.00 ($95.92) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Gerresheimer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €105.00 ($107.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gerresheimer from €66.30 ($67.65) to €65.50 ($66.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

