Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 288,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,641. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 13.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 438.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

