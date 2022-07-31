GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

Shares of GigCapital5 stock remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigCapital5

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIA. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 76.6% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 509,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 220,942 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 371.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 50.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

