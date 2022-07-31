Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 75.7% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,572,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 740 ($8.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($6.99) to GBX 560 ($6.75) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.80) to GBX 770 ($9.28) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.59) to GBX 640 ($7.71) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

