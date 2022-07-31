Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the June 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global Helium Stock Performance

HECOF stock remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Friday. 21,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Global Helium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises three helium exploration permits covering an area of 85,000 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as First Helium Corp.

