Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Partners Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GLP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,957. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $944.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Global Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $119,797.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 134,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,679.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 31,818 shares of company stock valued at $754,763 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

