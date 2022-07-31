GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0178 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $319,120.56 and approximately $186.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,344.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,679.74 or 0.07195594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00158382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00256655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00660678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00599158 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005582 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

