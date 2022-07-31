GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $299.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $281.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

