GoByte Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. GoByte has a total market cap of $97,587.53 and approximately $31.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoByte Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

