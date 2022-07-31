Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 253,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 53,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,967. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $922.71 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

