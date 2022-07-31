GSK (LON:GSK) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.29) to GBX 1,950 ($23.49) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.30) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.08) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.69) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.89) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.01).

GSK opened at GBX 1,727.60 ($20.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,733.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,687.62. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.24), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,154,814.16). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,181.65).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

