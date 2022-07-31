Guggenheim Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $293.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim to $293.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.61.

Shares of ENPH opened at $284.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.37. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 198.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,290,945. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

