Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the June 30th total of 682,600 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 46.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Hallador Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

HNRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. 123,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,296. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

