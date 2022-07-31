HaloDAO Price Up 166.1% Over Last Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $92,962.18 and $792.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded up 166.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00612956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015695 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038040 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
