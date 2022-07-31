Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.17. 27,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

