Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $287.40 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $287.40 million and $76.41 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.07 or 0.99984382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00183050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033069 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,549,247,295 coins and its circulating supply is 12,409,027,295 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

