Hartford Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after buying an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after buying an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,277,000 after buying an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

