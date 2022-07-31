Hartford Financial Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.28.

