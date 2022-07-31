Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Prologis by 155.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prologis Stock Performance

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $132.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

