Hartford Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Harbor ETF Trust Harbor All-Wea (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Harbor ETF Trust Harbor All-Wea (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Harbor ETF Trust Harbor All-Wea as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor ETF Trust Harbor All-Wea in the first quarter valued at $274,000.

Harbor ETF Trust Harbor All-Wea Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HGER opened at $21.94 on Friday. Harbor ETF Trust Harbor All-Wea has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78.

