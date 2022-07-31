Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.70 ($90.51) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €88.64 ($90.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.73. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($100.51).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

