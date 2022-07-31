Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Haverford Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Twilio were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Twilio Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TWLO stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.97. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.14 and a fifty-two week high of $384.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.