Haverford Trust Co Sells 350 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 179,251 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average of $134.52.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

