Haywood Securities Trims Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Target Price to C$11.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.57.

HWX stock opened at C$6.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$8.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.66.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$110.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 1.1256949 EPS for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$559,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. In related news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at C$5,612,428.64. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$559,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,067,819.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

