Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Fulton Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FULT. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.