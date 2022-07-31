Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,894 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.