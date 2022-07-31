Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diageo

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.72) to GBX 5,430 ($65.42) in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,146.67.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.