Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo stock opened at $191.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
