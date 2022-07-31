Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys Shares of 19,698 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

