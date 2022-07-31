Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New $554,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in 3M by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.36.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

