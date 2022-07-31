Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

