Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,954 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.