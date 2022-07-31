Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,819 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.34 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

