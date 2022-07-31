Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $315.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.14.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

