Head-To-Head Survey: Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.92, meaning that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Athira Pharma 0 4 3 0 2.43

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. Athira Pharma has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Athira Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Athira Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -773.42% -33.52% -28.34% Athira Pharma N/A -20.45% -19.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Athira Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 57.07 -$187.09 million ($2.81) -8.04 Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($1.73) -2.01

Athira Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Revolution Medicines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

