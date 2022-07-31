HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Reaches $832,967.18

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $832,967.18 and approximately $74,232.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.87 or 1.00071126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033284 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

