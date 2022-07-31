Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HPE. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.1 %

HPE opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

