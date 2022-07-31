HEX (HEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.08 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and approximately $9.08 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00441508 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.32 or 0.02086741 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004429 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00269265 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000715 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.