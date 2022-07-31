Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $671,138.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.00606016 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015166 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00037857 BTC.
Hot Cross Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Buying and Selling Hot Cross
