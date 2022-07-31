Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $671,138.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

