Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 362,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,897. The company has a market cap of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HOTH Get Rating ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.37% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

