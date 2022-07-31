Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 934,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of HOTH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.41. 362,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,897. The company has a market cap of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.75.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
