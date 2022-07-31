Human Investing LLC Invests $213,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $413.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.44. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

