Human Investing LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHP opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.
