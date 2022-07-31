HYCON Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $137,612.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. HYCON has a total market cap of $302,266.48 and approximately $137,612.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001351 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

