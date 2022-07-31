ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $589,745.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00022654 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.
About ICHI
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,909,981 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
Buying and Selling ICHI
