ICHI Hits Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $589,745.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.39 or 0.00022654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,909,981 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

