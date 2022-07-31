Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $76.02 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Illuvium has a market cap of $76.02 million and approximately $27.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $116.80 or 0.00501165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.
Illuvium Profile
Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.
Buying and Selling Illuvium
Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.