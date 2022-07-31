Illuvium Achieves Market Cap of $76.02 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Illuvium has a market cap of $76.02 million and approximately $27.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $116.80 or 0.00501165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00616589 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015699 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00037042 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.